2017 Hyundai Accent

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 6 6 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 8148805

Stock #: 31149A

31149A VIN: KMHCT4AEXHU244728

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 31149A

Mileage 89,665 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Windows POWER MOONROOF Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Anti-whiplash front head restraints Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Engine litres: 1.6 Front wheel independent suspension Engine displacement: 1.6 L Turning radius: 5.2m (17.1') Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Fuel economy highway: 6.6L/100 km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Fuel economy city: 8.9L/100 km Compression ratio: 11.00 to 1 Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Passenger volume: 2,539L (89.7 cu.ft.) Torque: 123 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM Engine torque: 123 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM Interior maximum cargo volume: 389 L (14 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 389 L (14 cu.ft.) Fuel tank capacity: 43.0L CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Fuel economy combined: 7.9L/100 km Engine bore x stroke: 77.0mm x 85.4mm (3.03 x 3.36) Exterior height: 1,450mm (57.1) Front legroom: 1,062mm (41.8) Front hiproom: 1,304mm (51.3) Rear hiproom: 1,198mm (47.2) Rear legroom: 846mm (33.3) Rear headroom: 946mm (37.2) Front headroom: 1,014mm (39.9) Exterior body width: 1,700mm (66.9) Wheelbase: 2,570mm (101.2) Rear shoulder room: 1,356mm (53.4) Front shoulder room: 1,364mm (53.7) Horsepower: 137hp @ 6,300RPM Engine horsepower: 137hp @ 6,300RPM Front tires: 195/50HR16.0 Rear tires: 195/50HR16.0 Exterior length: 4,370mm (172.0) GVWR: 1,600kg (3,527lbs) Curb weight: 1,155kg (2,546lbs) Compressor: Not Available Appearance: digital/analog Cargo: trunk

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

