2017 Hyundai Accent

89,665 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Hyundai

613-706-9812

2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

Location

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-9812

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,665KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8148805
  • Stock #: 31149A
  • VIN: KMHCT4AEXHU244728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31149A
  • Mileage 89,665 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this beautiful 2017 Hyundai Accent SE. It has lots to offer such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, power windows, power locks and way more...At Bank Street Hyundai we want you to buy with confidence. , Every vehicle is certified and safety inspected, and goes through a 150+ point inspection by one of our certified mechanics. Your new vehicle is detailed top to bottom and showroom ready. Need Financing?...Good Credit?... Bad Credit?...No Credit?... WE CAN HELP! Fill out our online application now at bankstreethyundai.com. Have a trade in? We take any year, make and model! Bring in your vehicle for a free appraisal or fill in our Trade in Appraisal form.Visit or call us today and let us show you how no one deals like Bank Street Hyundai Dilawri!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine litres: 1.6
Front wheel independent suspension
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Turning radius: 5.2m (17.1')
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 6.6L/100 km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy city: 8.9L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.00 to 1
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Passenger volume: 2,539L (89.7 cu.ft.)
Torque: 123 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM
Engine torque: 123 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM
Interior maximum cargo volume: 389 L (14 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 389 L (14 cu.ft.)
Fuel tank capacity: 43.0L
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Fuel economy combined: 7.9L/100 km
Engine bore x stroke: 77.0mm x 85.4mm (3.03 x 3.36)
Exterior height: 1,450mm (57.1)
Front legroom: 1,062mm (41.8)
Front hiproom: 1,304mm (51.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,198mm (47.2)
Rear legroom: 846mm (33.3)
Rear headroom: 946mm (37.2)
Front headroom: 1,014mm (39.9)
Exterior body width: 1,700mm (66.9)
Wheelbase: 2,570mm (101.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,356mm (53.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,364mm (53.7)
Horsepower: 137hp @ 6,300RPM
Engine horsepower: 137hp @ 6,300RPM
Front tires: 195/50HR16.0
Rear tires: 195/50HR16.0
Exterior length: 4,370mm (172.0)
GVWR: 1,600kg (3,527lbs)
Curb weight: 1,155kg (2,546lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Cargo: trunk

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bank Street Hyundai

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

