Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Accent

60,468 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

4DR SDN AUTO SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Accent

4DR SDN AUTO SE

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 8410023
  2. 8410023
  3. 8410023
  4. 8410023
  5. 8410023
  6. 8410023
  7. 8410023
  8. 8410023
  9. 8410023
  10. 8410023
  11. 8410023
  12. 8410023
  13. 8410023
  14. 8410023
  15. 8410023
  16. 8410023
  17. 8410023
  18. 8410023
  19. 8410023
  20. 8410023
  21. 8410023
  22. 8410023
  23. 8410023
Contact Seller

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

60,468KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8410023
  • Stock #: 01534
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE2HU244755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01534
  • Mileage 60,468 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Remote Starter
Sun Roof
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2017 Hyundai Accent ...
 60,468 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 178,614 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A4 4dr Sdn...
 110,339 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory