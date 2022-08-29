$18,495+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Accent
GL (A6)
Location
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3
613-706-9812
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
28,560KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9153466
- Stock #: 31668A
- VIN: KMHCT5AE7HU349023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 31668A
- Mileage 28,560 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this beautiful 2017 Hyundai Accent GL has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, and so much more!
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine litres: 1.6
Front wheel independent suspension
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Turning radius: 5.2m (17.1')
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 6.6L/100 km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy city: 8.9L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.00 to 1
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Interior cargo volume: 487 L (17 cu.ft.)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Torque: 123 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM
Front tires: 175/70TR14.0
Engine torque: 123 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM
Rear tires: 175/70TR14.0
Fuel tank capacity: 43.0L
GVWR: 1,610kg (3,549lbs)
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Fuel economy combined: 7.9L/100 km
Engine bore x stroke: 77.0mm x 85.4mm (3.03 x 3.36)
Exterior height: 1,450mm (57.1)
Front legroom: 1,062mm (41.8)
Curb weight: 1,159kg (2,555lbs)
Front hiproom: 1,304mm (51.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,198mm (47.2)
Rear legroom: 846mm (33.3)
Rear headroom: 946mm (37.2)
Passenger volume: 2,552L (90.1 cu.ft.)
Front headroom: 1,014mm (39.9)
Exterior length: 4,115mm (162.0)
Exterior body width: 1,700mm (66.9)
Wheelbase: 2,570mm (101.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,356mm (53.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,364mm (53.7)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 600 L (21 cu.ft.)
Wheel size: 14
Horsepower: 137hp @ 6,300RPM
Engine horsepower: 137hp @ 6,300RPM
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate
Appearance: digital/analog
