$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Hyundai Elantra
LE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2017 Hyundai Elantra
LE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,416KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NPD74LF7HH132708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,416 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Steering Wheel Audio Controls!
The list of new multimedia and safety features is endless in the new 2017 Hyundai Elantra. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 112,416 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is LE. Get up and start your journey, the Elantra LE gives you more reasons to travel. It offers features in the L manual plus features like brake assist, Hill Hold Control, power heated side mirrors, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls, manual air conditioning, heated front bucket seats, 60/40 split-bench rear seat, and iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
The list of new multimedia and safety features is endless in the new 2017 Hyundai Elantra. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 112,416 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is LE. Get up and start your journey, the Elantra LE gives you more reasons to travel. It offers features in the L manual plus features like brake assist, Hill Hold Control, power heated side mirrors, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls, manual air conditioning, heated front bucket seats, 60/40 split-bench rear seat, and iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE - Hybrid - Low Mileage 16,250 KM $59,795 + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Durango R/T - Leather Seats - Navigation 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 73,486 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2017 Hyundai Elantra