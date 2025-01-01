$15,495+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL - Low Mileage
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$15,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,387KM
VIN KMHD84LF0HU174118
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6854
- Mileage 63,387 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel!
Compare at $15960 - Our Price is just $15495!
Ranked among the top in its class the 2017 Hyundai Elantra is a real steal. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This low mileage sedan has just 63,387 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is GL. Get ready for more fun with Elantra GL. It offers a wide array of pampering and exciting features like aluminum alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, cruise control, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED side mirror turn signal indicators, power windows with driver's auto up/down and pinch protection, illuminated vanity mirrors with extensions, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, a 7-in touchscreen display with rearview camera and Android Auto, a 3.5-in Mono TFT LCD instrument panel display, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $286.98 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$15,495
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2017 Hyundai Elantra