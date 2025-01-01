Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Ottawa, ON

2017 Hyundai Elantra

133,400 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle
12476290

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1746135791
  2. 1746135791
  3. 1746135791
  4. 1746135791
  5. 1746135791
  6. 1746135791
  7. 1746135791
  8. 1746135791
  9. 1746135791
  10. 1746135791
  11. 1746135791
  12. 1746135791
  13. 1746135791
  14. 1746135791
  15. 1746135791
  16. 1746135791
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,400KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHD84LF9HU269566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 113
  • Mileage 133,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2020 Toyota Prius AWD-e for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Toyota Prius AWD-e 200,400 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Subaru Impreza WRX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX 186,205 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Infiniti Q50 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Infiniti Q50 98,350 KM $14,495 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2017 Hyundai Elantra