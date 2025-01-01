Menu
Introducing the 2017 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS, a stunning sedan that combines style, performance, and technology in one impressive package. With its sleek design and advanced features, this car is sure to turn heads on the road. Powered by a reliable automatic transmission, the Elantra GLS offers a smooth driving experience, while its spacious interior provides comfort for both driver and passengers. Equipped with modern amenities such as a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera, this car makes every journey a convenient and enjoyable one. Dont miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional vehicle. Upgrade your driving experience and #DriveHyundai with the 2017 Elantra GLS. #ExperienceThePower #EffortlessElegance.

2017 Hyundai Elantra

152,379 KM

Details Description

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

12874307

2017 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,379KM
VIN KMHD84LF0HU110323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,379 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2017 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS, a stunning sedan that combines style, performance, and technology in one impressive package. With its sleek design and advanced features, this car is sure to turn heads on the road. Powered by a reliable automatic transmission, the Elantra GLS offers a smooth driving experience, while its spacious interior provides comfort for both driver and passengers. Equipped with modern amenities such as a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera, this car makes every journey a convenient and enjoyable one. Dont miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional vehicle. Upgrade your driving experience and #DriveHyundai with the 2017 Elantra GLS. #ExperienceThePower #EffortlessElegance.

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing>

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2017 Hyundai Elantra