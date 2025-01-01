Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Ottawa, ON

2017 Hyundai Elantra

83,705 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle
13106534

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1761331523
  2. 1761331523
  3. 1761331523
  4. 1761331523
  5. 1761331523
  6. 1761331523
  7. 1761331523
  8. 1761331523
  9. 1761331523
  10. 1761331523
  11. 1761331523
  12. 1761331523
  13. 1761331523
  14. 1761331523
  15. 1761331523
  16. 1761331523
  17. 1761331523
  18. 1761331523
  19. 1761331523
  20. 1761331523
  21. 1761331523
  22. 1761331523
  23. 1761331523
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,705KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHD84LF0HU390082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 136
  • Mileage 83,705 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2013 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 131,022 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 63,795 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Work Truck for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Work Truck 126,791 KM $27,495 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2017 Hyundai Elantra