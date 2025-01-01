Menu
Explore the 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS, a pristine white sedan with a reliable Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) driving experience, offering excellent handling on the road. Engineered with a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, this Elantra ensures a smooth and efficient ride every time. The Elantras exterior boasts stylish alloy wheels and features a sunroof/moonroof for those open-sky adventures. Inside, you will find an elegant and comfortable cabin fitted with heated front and rear seats to keep you cozy during the colder months, along with a leather steering wheel and gear shifter material that exudes sophistication. Stay connected and safe with a suite of tech features including Bluetooth connectivity, smart device integration, and satellite radio to keep your drives lively. The backup camera, lane assist, and brake assist provide additional safety on every drive, while the heated steering wheel and mirrors ensure your comfort and convenience are prioritized. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS is perfect for tech-savvy drivers or small families looking for a reliable and stylish sedan. Contact our dealership today to learn more and schedule a test drive! Your next vehicle awaits.

2017 Hyundai Elantra

77,558 KM

2017 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

13164335

2017 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-9812

Used
77,558KM
VIN KMHD84LF5HU129031

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39891A
  • Mileage 77,558 KM

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
POWER MOONROOF
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy highway: 6.4L/100 km
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
GVWR: 1,780kg (3,924lbs)
Passenger volume: 2,713L (95.8 cu.ft.)
Rear tires: 215/45HR17.0
Front tires: 215/45HR17.0
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Rear headroom: 947mm (37.3)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: warning
Fuel economy city: 8.3L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,435mm (56.5)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Fuel economy combined: 7.4L/100 km
Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Curb weight: 1,275kg (2,811lbs)
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Exterior length: 4,569mm (179.9)
Exterior body width: 1,801mm (70.9)
Front legroom: 1,072mm (42.2)
Rear legroom: 907mm (35.7)
Front headroom: 986mm (38.8)
Front hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,318mm (51.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,427mm (56.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,405mm (55.3)
Blind spot: warning
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 408 L (14 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 408 L (14 cu.ft.)
CD-R compatible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bank Street Hyundai

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

2017 Hyundai Elantra