$13,606.50+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto GLS
2017 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto GLS
Location
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3
613-706-9812
$13,606.50
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 39891A
- Mileage 77,558 KM
Vehicle Description
Explore the 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS, a pristine white sedan with a reliable Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) driving experience, offering excellent handling on the road. Engineered with a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, this Elantra ensures a smooth and efficient ride every time. The Elantras exterior boasts stylish alloy wheels and features a sunroof/moonroof for those open-sky adventures. Inside, you will find an elegant and comfortable cabin fitted with heated front and rear seats to keep you cozy during the colder months, along with a leather steering wheel and gear shifter material that exudes sophistication. Stay connected and safe with a suite of tech features including Bluetooth connectivity, smart device integration, and satellite radio to keep your drives lively. The backup camera, lane assist, and brake assist provide additional safety on every drive, while the heated steering wheel and mirrors ensure your comfort and convenience are prioritized. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS is perfect for tech-savvy drivers or small families looking for a reliable and stylish sedan. Contact our dealership today to learn more and schedule a test drive! Your next vehicle awaits.
