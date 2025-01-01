$12,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Limited
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Limited
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,661KM
VIN KMHD84LF2HU185010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,661 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoAgents
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD 120,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson SEL AWD 43,364 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C43 SEDAN 103,549 KM $31,250 + tax & lic
Email AutoAgents
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents
ON
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing>
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2017 Hyundai Elantra