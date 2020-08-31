Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Description Features

$13,850

+ tax & licensing
$13,850

+ taxes & licensing

Car Connect Inc.

613-737-6534

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Car Connect Inc.

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

613-737-6534

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5731425
  • VIN: KMHD84LF5HU300442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED…  FRESH LEASE RETURN DIRECTLY FROM HYUNDAI...  BLACK ON BLACK WITH CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT AND NO ACCIDENTS... LOADED WITH OPTIONS INCLUDING APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO... WE ARE SELLING WITH FULL SAFETY CHECK…  PUT THIS AT THE TOP OF YOUR LIST, IT’S A MUST SEE...  CALL US OR COME IN TODAY 2670 STEVENAGE DR. OTTAWA.

WE CAN FINANCE THIS CAR FOR JUST $52-WKLY WITH $0 downpayment wac 

WE TAKE ALL TRADE INS.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Car Connect Inc.

Car Connect Inc.

Car Connect Inc.

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

