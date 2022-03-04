Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

70,611 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO LE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO LE

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 8630636
  2. 8630636
  3. 8630636
  4. 8630636
  5. 8630636
  6. 8630636
  7. 8630636
  8. 8630636
  9. 8630636
  10. 8630636
  11. 8630636
  12. 8630636
  13. 8630636
  14. 8630636
  15. 8630636
  16. 8630636
  17. 8630636
  18. 8630636
  19. 8630636
  20. 8630636
  21. 8630636
  22. 8630636
  23. 8630636
  24. 8630636
  25. 8630636
  26. 8630636
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,611KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8630636
  • Stock #: 01627
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF6HH106424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01627
  • Mileage 70,611 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2013 Mitsubishi i-Mi...
 93,358 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte 4dr S...
 109,185 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sportage FW...
 40,668 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory