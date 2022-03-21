Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

37,053 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,053KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8814464
  Stock #: AA556
  VIN: KMHD84LF4HU090609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA556
  • Mileage 37,053 KM

Vehicle Description

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the year

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

