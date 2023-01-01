$22,995+ tax & licensing
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Barrhaven Mazda
613-699-8733
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport AWD 4DR 2.4L SE
Location
520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
59,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10639290
- Stock #: 37201
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB4HG422309
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Window Defroster
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Trim
Leather upholstery
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Rear seats: split-bench
Turning radius: 5.5m (17.9')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Parking sensors: rear
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Fuel tank capacity: 66.0L
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Horsepower: 185hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 185hp @ 6,000RPM
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Fuel economy highway: 9.1L/100 km
Front tires: 235/65TR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65TR17.0
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Internal memory capacity (GB): 1 GB
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 5.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Rear collision: warning
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Drive type: all-wheel
Blind spot: warning
Front hiproom: 1,439mm (56.7)
Rear hiproom: 1,406mm (55.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,508mm (59.4)
Interior cargo volume: 1,003 L (35 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,700mm (185.0)
Exterior body width: 1,880mm (74.0)
Exterior height: 1,680mm (66.1)
Rear legroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,480mm (58.3)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,025 L (72 cu.ft.)
Front legroom: 1,120mm (44.1)
Passenger volume: 3,058L (108.0 cu.ft.)
Front headroom: 1,006mm (39.6)
Torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Rear headroom: 992mm (39.1)
Curb weight: 1,721kg (3,794lbs)
Fuel economy city: 12.0L/100 km
Fuel economy combined: 10.7L/100 km
GVWR: 2,280kg (5,027lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Engine litres: 2.4L
Sunroof sunshade: power
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
