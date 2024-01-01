Menu
LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE LUXURY!! Panoramic sunroof, leather, heated front & rear seats, heated steering, premium 8-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, Infinity premium audio, power seats w/ driver memory, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power liftgate, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, garage door opener, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

138,377 KM

$15,248

+ tax & licensing
Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Actions
  • Exterior Colour Platinum Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,377 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE LUXURY!! Panoramic sunroof, leather, heated front & rear seats, heated steering, premium 8-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, Infinity premium audio, power seats w/ driver memory, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power liftgate, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, garage door opener, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe