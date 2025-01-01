$18,594+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury
Location
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3
613-706-9812
$18,594
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,236KM
VIN 5XYZUDLB1HG452366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 39589A
- Mileage 91,236 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Trim
Leather upholstery
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Rear seats: split-bench
Turning radius: 5.5m (17.9')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Parking sensors: rear
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Fuel tank capacity: 66.0L
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Horsepower: 185hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 185hp @ 6,000RPM
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Fuel economy highway: 9.1L/100 km
Speakers: 12
Front tires: 235/65TR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65TR17.0
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Internal memory capacity (GB): 1 GB
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Speaker type: Infinity
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Drive type: all-wheel
Front hiproom: 1,439mm (56.7)
Rear hiproom: 1,406mm (55.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,508mm (59.4)
Interior cargo volume: 1,003 L (35 cu.ft.)
Rear headroom: 951mm (37.4)
Front headroom: 971mm (38.2)
Exterior length: 4,700mm (185.0)
Exterior body width: 1,880mm (74.0)
Exterior height: 1,680mm (66.1)
Rear legroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,480mm (58.3)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,025 L (72 cu.ft.)
Front legroom: 1,120mm (44.1)
Passenger volume: 3,058L (108.0 cu.ft.)
Smart device integration: Android Auto
Torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert warning
Fuel economy city: 12.0L/100 km
Fuel economy combined: 10.7L/100 km
GVWR: 2,280kg (5,027lbs)
Curb weight: 1,816kg (4,004lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Engine litres: 2.4L
Sunroof sunshade: power
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3
$18,594
+ taxes & licensing>
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe