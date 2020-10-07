Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

88,539 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $131 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $131 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,539KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6211977
  • Stock #: P6553
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLB8HH039690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,539 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection!

Compare at $20595 - Our Price is just $19995!

Dynamic styling and advanced safety technologies make this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport the real multi-purpose SUV. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 88,539 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is SE. If you want to end your weekend adventures happily, start it with Santa Fe Sport 2.4L SE. Equipped with all the features found on the Premium, this model is also equip with an all-wheel drive system, a panoramic sunroof, leather seating surfaces, heated front and rear seats, 12-way power driver's seat with 4-way power lumbar support, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear parking assist sensors, heated steering wheel, blind spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $130.27 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Heated Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Chrome Grille
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Integrated roof antenna
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
140 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Blind spot sensor
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Blind Spot Detection
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Axle Ratio 3.648
Tires: P235/65 R17 AS
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Streaming Audio
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC -inc: single exhaust,
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode
GVWR: 2,280 kgs
Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Rear Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2019 Nissan Kicks SR...
 20,019 KM
$20,499 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 54,505 KM
$20,499 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory