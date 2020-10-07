2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Air filtration Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Trim Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM 140 Amp Alternator Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Blind spot sensor Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Blind Spot Detection Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 Seatback Storage Pockets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 66 L Fuel Tank Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Axle Ratio 3.648 Tires: P235/65 R17 AS Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Streaming Audio Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC -inc: single exhaust, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode GVWR: 2,280 kgs Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Rear Collision Warning

