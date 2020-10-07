Dynamic styling and advanced safety technologies make this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport the real multi-purpose SUV. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 88,539 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is SE. If you want to end your weekend adventures happily, start it with Santa Fe Sport 2.4L SE. Equipped with all the features found on the Premium, this model is also equip with an all-wheel drive system, a panoramic sunroof, leather seating surfaces, heated front and rear seats, 12-way power driver's seat with 4-way power lumbar support, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear parking assist sensors, heated steering wheel, blind spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Heated Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Chrome Grille
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Integrated roof antenna
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
140 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Blind spot sensor
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Blind Spot Detection
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator