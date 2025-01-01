2017 Hyundai Tucson

Menu
All-wheel drive Premium w/ heated front & rear seats, heated steering, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

Used
113,100KM
VIN KM8J3CA41HU282793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,100 KM

Vehicle Description

All-wheel drive Premium w/ heated front & rear seats, heated steering, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
