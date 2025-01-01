$16,567+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
PREMIUM AWD | HTD SEATS | BLIND SPOT | REAR CAM
2017 Hyundai Tucson
PREMIUM AWD | HTD SEATS | BLIND SPOT | REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$16,567
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,100 KM
Vehicle Description
All-wheel drive Premium w/ heated front & rear seats, heated steering, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500