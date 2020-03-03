Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2.0 AWD LEATHER PANO ROOF REAR CAM HTD SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2.0 AWD LEATHER PANO ROOF REAR CAM HTD SEATS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 4714671
  2. 4714671
  3. 4714671
  4. 4714671
  5. 4714671
  6. 4714671
  7. 4714671
  8. 4714671
  9. 4714671
  10. 4714671
  11. 4714671
  12. 4714671
  13. 4714671
  14. 4714671
  15. 4714671
  16. 4714671
  17. 4714671
  18. 4714671
  19. 4714671
  20. 4714671
  21. 4714671
  22. 4714671
  23. 4714671
  24. 4714671
  25. 4714671
  26. 4714671
  27. 4714671
  28. 4714671
  29. 4714671
  30. 4714671
  31. 4714671
  32. 4714671
  33. 4714671
  34. 4714671
  35. 4714671
  36. 4714671
  37. 4714671
  38. 4714671
  39. 4714671
  40. 4714671
  41. 4714671
  42. 4714671
Contact Seller

$21,826

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,543KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4714671
  • Stock #: 200125
  • VIN: KM8J3CA48HU305955
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

AWD w/leather interior, panoramic sunroof, rear view camera, heated seats steering, cruise control, alloy wheels, tinted glass, leather wrapped steering, blind spot monitor/rear cross traffic alert, dual climate control, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, automatic headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, sport/eco modes, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Rear View Camera
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Storage Box
  • Analog Gauges
  • Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2013 Toyota Tundra 5...
 113,431 KM
$19,856 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 SXT
 112,505 KM
$20,426 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz M...
 127,053 KM
$29,842 + tax & lic
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Send A Message