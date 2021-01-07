Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

96,331 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
SE

SE

Location

96,331KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6597805
  • Stock #: 00845
  • VIN: KM8J23A41HU394657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,331 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Bluetooth
Rear-View Camera
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BlueTooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Nepean, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

