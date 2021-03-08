2017 Infiniti QX50

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
LOW KMS AWD finished in Liquid Platinum Grey with black leather interior, heated seats, rear view camera, sunroof, 18'' alloy wheels, dual climate control, Snow drive mode, cruise control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, push button start, automatic headlamps/fog lights, cargo cover, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry. This QX50 is practically new! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of SUVs and we GUARANTEE the lowest prices. We are the little dealer that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184. awd, 4wd, All-wheel drive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8