2017 Infiniti QX50

74,238 KM

$22,536

+ tax & licensing
$22,536

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Infiniti QX50

2017 Infiniti QX50

AWD | SUNROOF | Aluminium Roof Rails

2017 Infiniti QX50

AWD | SUNROOF | Aluminium Roof Rails

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$22,536

+ taxes & licensing

74,238KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6681272
  Stock #: 210164
  VIN: JN1BJ0RR2HM407428

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 210164
  Mileage 74,238 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS AWD finished in Liquid Platinum Grey with black leather interior, heated seats, rear view camera, sunroof, 18'' alloy wheels, dual climate control, Snow drive mode, cruise control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, push button start, automatic headlamps/fog lights, cargo cover, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry. This QX50 is practically new! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of SUVs and we GUARANTEE the lowest prices. We are the little dealer that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184. awd, 4wd, All-wheel drive

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

