2017 Infiniti QX60
Base - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,331 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $30923 - Our Price is just $30022!
This Infiniti QX60 has a rich look and excellent interior space. This 2017 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Infiniti QX60 captivates with possibility transforming the seven-passenger crossover with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This SUV has 96,331 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our QX60's trim level is Base. Sophistication is evident throughout the 2017 Infiniti QX60 with leather seating and trim and numerous comfort features. Relax in the heated eight-way power driver seat, which includes lumbar support for those long drives. Additional features for this trim include a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows and doors, push button start, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, six-speaker audio system, Bluetooth connectivity and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $257.33 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
