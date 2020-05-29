+ taxes & licensing
613-596-2587
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
+ taxes & licensing
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package!
Flaunting a rakish, athletic stance and boisterous exhaust note, this Infiniti QX70 is a snazzy standout. This 2017 INFINITI QX70 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Empower the drive with an unmistakable icon. The original sport crossover. A bold design built upon a sport sedan chassis. It has the bones and muscle of an athlete with the enhanced capability to match. Make your mark with this sporty, luxurious Infiniti QX70. This SUV has 48,323 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our QX70's trim level is Sport. The Infiniti QX70 is the original sport crossover and its still the best. The Sport trim comes with high-end features including leather seats, and 8-inch display screen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, an around view monitor, navigation, Bose 11-speaker premium audio, a power sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2