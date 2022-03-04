$51,998+ tax & licensing
$51,998
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Infiniti QX80
8-Passenger - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
89,133KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8538095
- Stock #: 22-1531A
- VIN: JN8AZ2NE6H9156985
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,133 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $53558 - Our Price is just $51998!
In terms of quiet and comfort, this Infiniti QX80 matches its competitors; when it comes to price, it is often more affordable. This 2017 INFINITI QX80 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Embrace luxury grand enough to accommodate all the experiences you seek, and powerful enough to amplify them. This Infiniti QX80 unlimits your potential with capability that few can rival, extensive rewards that fill your journey, and presence that none can match. This full-size luxury SUV is not larger than life, its as large as the life you want. This SUV has 89,133 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our QX80's trim level is 8-Passenger. Enjoy ample space for seven or eight in the 2017 Infiniti QX80. This model features climate-controlled front seats with a 10-way power driver seat and lumbar support with memory settings. A heated leather-wrapped steering wheel keeps hands warm all winter. Additional features for this trim include proximity key and push button start, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, leather trim, Bluetooth, Bose surround sound system with 15 speakers and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $400.93 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package
