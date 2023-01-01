Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Cherokee

66,042 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Fwd 4dr North

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Fwd 4dr North

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

  1. 10487964
  2. 10487964
  3. 10487964
  4. 10487964
  5. 10487964
  6. 10487964
  7. 10487964
  8. 10487964
  9. 10487964
  10. 10487964
  11. 10487964
Contact Seller

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
66,042KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10487964
  • Stock #: P12832
  • VIN: 1C4PJLCB6HW609953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P12832
  • Mileage 66,042 KM

Vehicle Description

Just IN.. A Local One Owner Trade-In. 2017 Jeep Cherokee North. Some of the Many Feature Options included in the Trim Package are 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Engine, 9speed automatic transmission, Premium cloth bucket seats, Air conditioning with integrated manual controls, 5inch touchscreen Display, Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming, SiriusXM satellite radio, USB charging port, Cruise control, Electric park brake, Rear 60/40 split folding and reclining seat, Power windows with front onetouch up and down, Steering wheelmounted audio controls, Leatherwrapped steering wheel, Keyless entry with panic alarm & ParkView Rear BackUp Camera & Much More. BONUS Accessory includes Roof Rack & Rails. The Jeep includes a Clean Car-Proof Report Free of any Insurance or Collision Claims. The Jeep has gone through a Detail Cleaning and is ready for YOU. Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Approach angle: 17 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Departure angle: 25 deg
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.8')
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Payload: 454kg (1,000lbs)
Compression ratio: 10.10 to 1
Fuel economy city: 11.0L/100 km
Configurable
PREMIUM CLOTH
Wheel size: 17
Front tires: 225/60TR17.0
Rear tires: 225/60TR17.0
Primary LCD size: 5.0
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Ground clearance (min): 145mm (5.7)
Ground clearance (max): 267mm (10.5)
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Horsepower: 184hp @ 6,400RPM
Torque: 171 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Exterior body width: 1,859mm (73.2)
Exterior height: 1,669mm (65.7)
Front legroom: 1,044mm (41.1)
Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Engine horsepower: 184hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine torque: 171 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Rear hiproom: 1,267mm (49.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,463mm (57.6)
Passenger volume: 2,986L (105.4 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 697 L (25 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,658kg (3,655lbs)
GVWR: 2,291kg (5,050lbs)
Exterior length: 4,623mm (182.0)
Fuel tank capacity: 59.1L
Fuel economy combined: 9.6L/100 km
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,668 L (59 cu.ft.)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Engine litres: 2.4L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrhaven Chrysler

2017 Jeep Cherokee F...
 66,042 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler U...
 25,782 KM
$57,990 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Trave...
 123,479 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrhaven Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

Call Dealer

613-656-XXXX

(click to show)

613-656-6526

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory