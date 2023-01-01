$21,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-656-6526
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Fwd 4dr North
Location
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-656-6526
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10487964
- Stock #: P12832
- VIN: 1C4PJLCB6HW609953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P12832
- Mileage 66,042 KM
Vehicle Description
Just IN.. A Local One Owner Trade-In. 2017 Jeep Cherokee North. Some of the Many Feature Options included in the Trim Package are 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Engine, 9speed automatic transmission, Premium cloth bucket seats, Air conditioning with integrated manual controls, 5inch touchscreen Display, Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming, SiriusXM satellite radio, USB charging port, Cruise control, Electric park brake, Rear 60/40 split folding and reclining seat, Power windows with front onetouch up and down, Steering wheelmounted audio controls, Leatherwrapped steering wheel, Keyless entry with panic alarm & ParkView Rear BackUp Camera & Much More. BONUS Accessory includes Roof Rack & Rails. The Jeep includes a Clean Car-Proof Report Free of any Insurance or Collision Claims. The Jeep has gone through a Detail Cleaning and is ready for YOU. Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrhaven Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.