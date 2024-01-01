$23,952+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
4X4 TRAILHAWK| PANO ROOF|RMT START| NAV| BLUETOOTH
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
128,890KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMBS0HW654295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,890 KM
Vehicle Description
4X4 TRAILHAWK W/ PANORAMIC SUNROOF, REMOTE START, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT MOITOR, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, DRIVE MODE/TERRAIN SELCTOR, TOW PACKAGE, 17-INCH ALLOYS AND MORE!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
2017 Jeep Cherokee