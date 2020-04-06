Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

North

2017 Jeep Cherokee

North

Southbank Dodge

1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1

613-731-1970

  1. 4839519
$22,588

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,431KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4839519
  • Stock #: 1909011
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS2HD223158
Exterior Colour
Billet Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Jeep Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA. This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start, Remote Start System, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, Premium Cabin Air Filter, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, All-Weather Floor Mats, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BILLET METALLIC, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer. Why Southbank? Buy with Confidence! 150 Point Inspection! + 48 Hour Money Back Guarantee! + 30 Day Exchange Privilege! + Lifetime Engine Warranty! With over 200 used vehicles in stock Southbank Dodge is YOUR best choice for used Vehicles! Visit Us Today Stop by Southbank Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southbank Dodge

Southbank Dodge

1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1

