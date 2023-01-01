Menu
2017 Jeep Compass

77,855 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2017 Jeep Compass

2017 Jeep Compass

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Compass

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,855KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10505547
  • Stock #: P1328
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB7HT674327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1328
  • Mileage 77,855 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel tank capacity: 51.0L
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Approach angle: 30 deg
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
Payload: 420kg (926lbs)
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Ramp breakover angle: 24 deg
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK
Rear tires: 215/65TR17.0
Front tires: 215/65TR17.0
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Passenger volume: 2,840L (100.3 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy city: 10.8L/100 km
Compression ratio: 10.10 to 1
GVWR: 2,131kg (4,698lbs)
Wheel size: 17
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Departure angle: 34 deg
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Fuel economy combined: 9.5L/100 km
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Front legroom: 1,046mm (41.2)
Rear legroom: 973mm (38.3)
Horsepower: 180hp @ 6,400RPM
Torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 3,900RPM
Front shoulder room: 1,439mm (56.7)
Interior cargo volume: 800 L (28 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,700 L (60 cu.ft.)
Engine horsepower: 180hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 3,900RPM
Exterior length: 4,394mm (173.0)
Exterior body width: 1,874mm (73.8)
Wheelbase: 2,636mm (103.8)
Front headroom: 995mm (39.2)
Front hiproom: 1,375mm (54.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,250mm (49.2)
Exterior height: 1,647mm (64.8)
Ground clearance (min): 216mm (8.5)
Curb weight: 1,648kg (3,633lbs)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Google Android Auto
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: cloth/leather
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Engine litres: 2.4L

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

