$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Barrhaven Chrysler
613-656-6526
2017 Jeep Compass
2017 Jeep Compass
4WD 4dr Trailhawk
Location
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-656-6526
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
77,855KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10505547
- Stock #: P1328
- VIN: 3C4NJDDB7HT674327
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1328
- Mileage 77,855 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Wireless phone connectivity
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel tank capacity: 51.0L
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Approach angle: 30 deg
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
Payload: 420kg (926lbs)
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Ramp breakover angle: 24 deg
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK
Rear tires: 215/65TR17.0
Front tires: 215/65TR17.0
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Passenger volume: 2,840L (100.3 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy city: 10.8L/100 km
Compression ratio: 10.10 to 1
GVWR: 2,131kg (4,698lbs)
Wheel size: 17
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Departure angle: 34 deg
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Fuel economy combined: 9.5L/100 km
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Front legroom: 1,046mm (41.2)
Rear legroom: 973mm (38.3)
Horsepower: 180hp @ 6,400RPM
Torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 3,900RPM
Front shoulder room: 1,439mm (56.7)
Interior cargo volume: 800 L (28 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,700 L (60 cu.ft.)
Engine horsepower: 180hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 3,900RPM
Exterior length: 4,394mm (173.0)
Exterior body width: 1,874mm (73.8)
Wheelbase: 2,636mm (103.8)
Front headroom: 995mm (39.2)
Front hiproom: 1,375mm (54.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,250mm (49.2)
Exterior height: 1,647mm (64.8)
Ground clearance (min): 216mm (8.5)
Curb weight: 1,648kg (3,633lbs)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Google Android Auto
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: cloth/leather
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Engine litres: 2.4L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Barrhaven Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5