Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Looking for a reliable SUV with a touch of luxury? Check out this 2017 Jeep Compass Limitedits the perfect mix of style, comfort, and capability.</div><br /><div>With 25 MPG, this Compass is efficient enough for city driving but tough enough to tackle weekend adventures. The black leather seats with electronic adjustments offer comfort for all passengers, and the heated seats and heated steering wheel make sure youre cozy no matter the weather.</div><br /><div>Stay connected with hands-free Bluetooth and easily navigate with the built-in navigation system. Parking is a breeze with the reverse cam, giving you confidence every time you back up. The dual-zone climate control ensures everyone stays comfortable, while the moonroof lets in plenty of sunlight for front and rear passengers to enjoy.</div><br /><div>Ready to elevate your daily drive? This Compass Limited has all the features to make each trip enjoyable. Schedule a test drive and see why its a perfect fit for your lifestyle!</div>

2017 Jeep Compass

117,000 KM

Details Description

$17,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Jeep Compass

Limited 4WD Easy Financing, Fast Approvals

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Compass

Limited 4WD Easy Financing, Fast Approvals

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

Contact Seller

$17,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,000KM
VIN 3C4NJDCB1HT660098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable SUV with a touch of luxury? Check out this 2017 Jeep Compass Limitedits the perfect mix of style, comfort, and capability.
With 25 MPG, this Compass is efficient enough for city driving but tough enough to tackle weekend adventures. The black leather seats with electronic adjustments offer comfort for all passengers, and the heated seats and heated steering wheel make sure youre cozy no matter the weather.
Stay connected with hands-free Bluetooth and easily navigate with the built-in navigation system. Parking is a breeze with the reverse cam, giving you confidence every time you back up. The dual-zone climate control ensures everyone stays comfortable, while the moonroof lets in plenty of sunlight for front and rear passengers to enjoy.
Ready to elevate your daily drive? This Compass Limited has all the features to make each trip enjoyable. Schedule a test drive and see why it's a perfect fit for your lifestyle!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoAgents

Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 35,791 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT for sale in Langley, BC
2016 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT 158,985 KM $14,490 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE FWD Low Mileage for sale in Langley, BC
2017 Ford Escape SE FWD Low Mileage 107,869 KM $14,690 + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents

AutoAgents

ON

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,985

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Compass