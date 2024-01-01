$17,985+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Jeep Compass
Limited 4WD Easy Financing, Fast Approvals
2017 Jeep Compass
Limited 4WD Easy Financing, Fast Approvals
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$17,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C4NJDCB1HT660098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 117,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable SUV with a touch of luxury? Check out this 2017 Jeep Compass Limitedits the perfect mix of style, comfort, and capability.
With 25 MPG, this Compass is efficient enough for city driving but tough enough to tackle weekend adventures. The black leather seats with electronic adjustments offer comfort for all passengers, and the heated seats and heated steering wheel make sure youre cozy no matter the weather.
Stay connected with hands-free Bluetooth and easily navigate with the built-in navigation system. Parking is a breeze with the reverse cam, giving you confidence every time you back up. The dual-zone climate control ensures everyone stays comfortable, while the moonroof lets in plenty of sunlight for front and rear passengers to enjoy.
Ready to elevate your daily drive? This Compass Limited has all the features to make each trip enjoyable. Schedule a test drive and see why it's a perfect fit for your lifestyle!
With 25 MPG, this Compass is efficient enough for city driving but tough enough to tackle weekend adventures. The black leather seats with electronic adjustments offer comfort for all passengers, and the heated seats and heated steering wheel make sure youre cozy no matter the weather.
Stay connected with hands-free Bluetooth and easily navigate with the built-in navigation system. Parking is a breeze with the reverse cam, giving you confidence every time you back up. The dual-zone climate control ensures everyone stays comfortable, while the moonroof lets in plenty of sunlight for front and rear passengers to enjoy.
Ready to elevate your daily drive? This Compass Limited has all the features to make each trip enjoyable. Schedule a test drive and see why it's a perfect fit for your lifestyle!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From AutoAgents
2022 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 35,791 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT 158,985 KM $14,490 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE FWD Low Mileage 107,869 KM $14,690 + tax & lic
Email AutoAgents
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents
ON
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
Call Dealer
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,985
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2017 Jeep Compass