$22,824+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2017 Jeep Compass
High Altitude 4X4 | NEW ARRIVAL | LEATHER
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$22,824
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8149327
- Stock #: 220093
- VIN: 1C4NJDAB5HD178582
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 220093
- Mileage 103,276 KM
Vehicle Description
Tackle Canadian winter with ease in this Compass equipped with 4WD! Features include, sunroof, black leather interior, heated seats, 17 alloy wheels, air conditioning, full power group including power seat, auto dimming rear view mirror, cruise control, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bluetooth, tinted windows, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 4wd, 4x4
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.