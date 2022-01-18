Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Compass

103,276 KM

Details Description Features

$22,824

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,824

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Compass

2017 Jeep Compass

High Altitude 4X4 | NEW ARRIVAL | LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Compass

High Altitude 4X4 | NEW ARRIVAL | LEATHER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$22,824

+ taxes & licensing

103,276KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8149327
  • Stock #: 220093
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB5HD178582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 220093
  • Mileage 103,276 KM

Vehicle Description

Tackle Canadian winter with ease in this Compass equipped with 4WD! Features include, sunroof, black leather interior, heated seats, 17 alloy wheels, air conditioning, full power group including power seat, auto dimming rear view mirror, cruise control, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bluetooth, tinted windows, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 4wd, 4x4

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2017 Audi A3 e-tron ...
 49,837 KM
$34,427 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 650i Gran C...
 0 KM
$28,563 + tax & lic
2014 Audi A4 2.0 Kom...
 71,858 KM
$19,856 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory