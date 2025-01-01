$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Willys Wheeler
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,054KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG5HL737026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # C13122
- Mileage 115,054 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Performance Suspension, Cruise Control, A/C
The 2017 Jeep Wrangler is still one of the best go-anywhere, do anything vehicles that money can buy, according to Edmunds.com. This 2017 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in the 2017 Jeep Wrangler, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler. This SUV has 115,054 kms. It's white in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Willys Wheeler. Travel in style with the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Willys Edition. On top of its unique Willys aesthetic, you'll also get features like cruise control, air conditioning, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio, an 8 speaker audio system, a performance suspension plus much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4AJWAG5HL737026.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
