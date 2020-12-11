Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

65,645 KM

Details

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Unlimited Sahara

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Unlimited Sahara

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

65,645KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6320658
  • Stock #: N21037A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG3HL689069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chief
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,645 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $41195 - Our Price is just $39995!

The Wrangler is a road-friendly SUV that makes very few compromises for comfort, says Edmunds.com for the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

Iconic design has always been part of the Jeep family, and it's never more obvious than with the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This four-door model offers exceptional capability with its Trail Rated status while providing the basic comforts that even hardcore adventurers want. No matter where you want to go, you can rely on this SUV to get you there.This SUV has 65,645 kms. It's chief in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4BJWEG3HL689069.



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Steering Wheel
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Rear child safety locks
side steps
PERIMETER ALARM
160 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
Black door handles
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
8 speakers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Front heated seats
Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Alpine Premium Audio System
Delayed Accessory Power
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
Analog Display
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Black Side Windows Trim
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Towing w/Trailer Sway Control
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Convertible w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
2 Skid Plates
Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
85 L Fuel Tank
880# Maximum Payload
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
GVWR: 2,495 kgs (5,500 lbs)
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

