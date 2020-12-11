The Wrangler is a road-friendly SUV that makes very few compromises for comfort, says Edmunds.com for the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Iconic design has always been part of the Jeep family, and it's never more obvious than with the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This four-door model offers exceptional capability with its Trail Rated status while providing the basic comforts that even hardcore adventurers want. No matter where you want to go, you can rely on this SUV to get you there.This SUV has 65,645 kms. It's chief in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4BJWEG3HL689069.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Compass
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Steering Wheel
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Rear child safety locks
side steps
PERIMETER ALARM
160 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
Black door handles
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
8 speakers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Front heated seats
Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Alpine Premium Audio System
Delayed Accessory Power
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
Analog Display
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Black Side Windows Trim
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Towing w/Trailer Sway Control
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Convertible w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control