Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning

The 2017 Kia Forte is better than ever! Technology, design and comfort are its Forte. This 2017 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2017 Forte delivers more than youd expect from a compact sedan. Updated for 2017, the revisions revolve primarily around interior and exterior features plus a new engine that improves power and efficiency. On the outside, the Forte has been updated with a new front bumper, fascia and grill which now connects to the headlamps. On the inside, a newly designed interior has been upgraded to this well appointed compact car. This sedan has 119,810 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Fortes trim level is EX. Upgrade to this Forte EX and be treated to some extra nice features. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, a USB port, SiriusXM and Bluetooth, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more.

At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade ins and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000s of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. Thats right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, were in this together! If we dont have what youre looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000s of buyers to get you top trade in value.

We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2017 Kia Forte

119,810 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Forte

EX

12567779

2017 Kia Forte

EX

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,810KM
VIN 3KPFL4A83HE005094

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,810 KM

Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning

The 2017 Kia Forte is better than ever! Technology, design and comfort are its Forte. This 2017 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2017 Forte delivers more than you'd expect from a compact sedan. Updated for 2017, the revisions revolve primarily around interior and exterior features plus a new engine that improves power and efficiency. On the outside, the Forte has been updated with a new front bumper, fascia and grill which now connects to the headlamps. On the inside, a newly designed interior has been upgraded to this well appointed compact car. This sedan has 119,810 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Forte's trim level is EX. Upgrade to this Forte EX and be treated to some extra nice features. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, a USB port, SiriusXM and Bluetooth, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Kia Forte