2017 Kia NIRO

41,730 KM

2017 Kia NIRO

EX - Low Mileage

2017 Kia NIRO

EX - Low Mileage

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

Used
41,730KM
VIN KNDCC3LC7H5063042

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2360
  • Mileage 41,730 KM

Low Mileage!

Kia's first CUV built from the ground up as a hybrid, the Niro surprises and performs with every drive. This 2017 Kia Niro is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Smooth and reliable performance is delivered through Kia's parallel hybrid system that pairs an energy-dense 1.56 kWh lithium-ion battery, a lightweight electric motor and the Niro's new 1.6L GDI engine for a combined 195 lb-ft of torque! Life isn't one size fits all. That's why the 2017 Niro gives you an incredible amount of storage space and multiple configurations to fit everything you need. This low mileage SUV has just 41,730 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Niro's trim level is EX. This Kia Niro EX is the embodiment of a technological packed comfortable family crossover. It comes with a seven-inch display audio system with SiriusXM, Bluetooth cell phone connectivity, a rearview camera, a wireless phone charger, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, heated front seats, fog lights, aluminum wheels, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

