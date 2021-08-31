Menu
2017 Kia Optima

115,449 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2017 Kia Optima

2017 Kia Optima

4DR SDN LX

2017 Kia Optima

4DR SDN LX

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,449KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7584979
  Stock #: 01139
  VIN: 5XXGT4L32HG142282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01139
  • Mileage 115,449 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Rear-View Camera
Push Start
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BlueTooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available


Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Sun: 10AM-5PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.4L
L/100Km City: 9.6
L/100Km Hwy: 6.8

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

