<p><strong>--POWER SLIDING DOORS-- MEMORY POWER SEATS--APPLE CARPLAY--2 SETS OF TIRES--SX MODEL--</strong></p><p> </p><p>New arrival in directly from local Hyundai store is this very nice Kia Sedona SX. Top of the line model with a gorgeous black on tan colourway, leather seats, memory seats, Apple Car Play, rear climate controls, and so much more!</p><p> </p><p>Drives very tight and runs like it has 100,000km. Sounds great and drives even better!</p><p> </p><p>Book in a road test today! </p><p> </p><p>Financing available up to 60 months OAC securing you very low payments.</p><p> </p><p>Damaged credit? WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED!</p>

2017 Kia Sedona

228,424 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sedona

SX+

2017 Kia Sedona

SX+

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

VIN KNDMC5C11H6270454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 228,424 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2017 Kia Sedona