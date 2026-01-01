$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Sedona
LX+
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 188,249 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Check out this gently used 2017 Kia Sedona LX+ at 613 Rides! This minivan is the perfect blend of practicality and comfort, ready to handle everything from daily commutes to weekend adventures. With its robust 3.3L V6 engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and confident driving experience. The Sedona LX+ offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families on the go. This particular Sedona boasts a classic brown exterior and a welcoming cream interior. It has 188,249km on the odometer.
This 2017 Kia Sedona LX+ is more than just a minivan; it's a versatile vehicle designed to make life easier. The front-wheel-drive configuration provides enhanced stability and control in various driving conditions, while the automatic transmission ensures a seamless and effortless driving experience. Whether you're carpooling, heading on a road trip, or simply running errands, this Sedona is equipped to handle it all. Visit 613 Rides today to experience the comfort and convenience of this exceptional minivan!
Here are some of the standout features of this 2017 Kia Sedona LX+:
- Family-Friendly Space: Generous interior with ample seating and cargo room for all your needs.
- Smooth Ride: Enjoy a comfortable and composed drive thanks to the automatic transmission.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: The 3.3L V6 engine strikes a great balance between power and fuel efficiency.
- Stylish Interior: The cream interior creates a warm and inviting atmosphere.
- Reliable Performance: Kia's reputation for dependability ensures this Sedona is built to last.
