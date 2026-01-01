Menu
Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Check out this gently used 2017 Kia Sedona LX+ at 613 Rides! This minivan is the perfect blend of practicality and comfort, ready to handle everything from daily commutes to weekend adventures. With its robust 3.3L V6 engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a comfortable and confident driving experience. The Sedona LX+ offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families on the go. This particular Sedona boasts a classic brown exterior and a welcoming cream interior. It has 188,249km on the odometer.

This 2017 Kia Sedona LX+ is more than just a minivan; its a versatile vehicle designed to make life easier. The front-wheel-drive configuration provides enhanced stability and control in various driving conditions, while the automatic transmission ensures a seamless and effortless driving experience. Whether youre carpooling, heading on a road trip, or simply running errands, this Sedona is equipped to handle it all. Visit 613 Rides today to experience the comfort and convenience of this exceptional minivan!

Here are some of the standout features of this 2017 Kia Sedona LX+:

Family-Friendly Space: Generous interior with ample seating and cargo room for all your needs.
Smooth Ride: Enjoy a comfortable and composed drive thanks to the automatic transmission.
Fuel-Efficient Engine: The 3.3L V6 engine strikes a great balance between power and fuel efficiency.
Stylish Interior: The cream interior creates a warm and inviting atmosphere.
Reliable Performance: Kias reputation for dependability ensures this Sedona is built to last.

2017 Kia Sedona

188,249 KM

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Sedona

LX+

13491230

2017 Kia Sedona

LX+

613 Rides

2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,249KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDMB5C10H6258069

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 188,249 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

613 Rides

613 Rides

2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

