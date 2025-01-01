Menu
<div>2017 Kia Sorento SX Turbo – Fully Loaded, Clean & Ready to Drive!</div><div><br></div><div>Experience comfort, performance, and reliability with this 2017 Kia Sorento SX Turbo AWD. Equipped with a 2.0L Turbocharged engine and All-Wheel Drive, this SUV is designed for power, style, and all-season confidence.</div><div><br></div><div>✅ Key Features:</div><div><br></div><div>SX Package – Top Trim with Premium Options</div><div><br></div><div>Leather Interior with Heated & Ventilated Seats</div><div><br></div><div>Panoramic Sunroof</div><div><br></div><div>Navigation & Touchscreen Infotainment</div><div><br></div><div>Premium Surround Sound Audio System</div><div><br></div><div>Advanced Safety: Blind-Spot Detection, Lane Assist, Rearview Camera</div><div><br></div><div>Power Liftgate & Keyless Entry</div><div><br></div><div>Alloy Wheels & Fog Lights</div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div>🚗 Condition: Clean history, well-maintained, and safety certified for peace of mind.</div><div><br></div><div>💰 Financing Options Available:</div><div><br></div><div>All credit types welcome (good, bad, or new credit)</div><div><br></div><div>Low monthly payment plans</div><div><br></div><div>Trade-ins accepted</div><div><br></div><div>Quick and easy approval process</div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div>📍 Available now at GO2 Auto – Contact us today to schedule your test drive and get approved in minutes!</div>

2017 Kia Sorento

128,904 KM

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Sorento

SX TURBO

12947876

2017 Kia Sorento

SX TURBO

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,904KM
VIN 5XYPKDA18HG239017

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,904 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Panoramic Roof

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing>

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2017 Kia Sorento