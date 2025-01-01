$15,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Kia Sorento
SX TURBO
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,904KM
VIN 5XYPKDA18HG239017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,904 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Kia Sorento SX Turbo – Fully Loaded, Clean & Ready to Drive!
Experience comfort, performance, and reliability with this 2017 Kia Sorento SX Turbo AWD. Equipped with a 2.0L Turbocharged engine and All-Wheel Drive, this SUV is designed for power, style, and all-season confidence.
✅ Key Features:
SX Package – Top Trim with Premium Options
Leather Interior with Heated & Ventilated Seats
Panoramic Sunroof
Navigation & Touchscreen Infotainment
Premium Surround Sound Audio System
Advanced Safety: Blind-Spot Detection, Lane Assist, Rearview Camera
Power Liftgate & Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels & Fog Lights
🚗 Condition: Clean history, well-maintained, and safety certified for peace of mind.
💰 Financing Options Available:
All credit types welcome (good, bad, or new credit)
Low monthly payment plans
Trade-ins accepted
Quick and easy approval process
📍 Available now at GO2 Auto – Contact us today to schedule your test drive and get approved in minutes!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Email GO2 Auto
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Call Dealer
613-680-XXXX(click to show)
$15,888
GO2 Auto
613-680-4171
2017 Kia Sorento