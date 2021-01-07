2017 Kia Sorento

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
Only 40,000 KMS! LOADED AWD with rear park assist sensors, heated seats, tow hitch receiver, differential lock, air conditioning, cruise control, alloy wheels, tinted glass, power group, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, automatic headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, roof rails, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of SUVs and we GUARANTEE the lowest prices. We are the little dealer that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, LX
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8