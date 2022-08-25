$19,827+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sorento
3.3L LX+ AWD | 290HP V6 | 7 PASSENGER | REAR CAM
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
156,308KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8992201
- Stock #: 220966
- VIN: 5XYPGDA57HG316822
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description
Boasting a premium 290HP 3.3L V6 engine and with seating for 7 this Sorento also features backup camera, heated seats, dual-zone climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels, full power group including power adjustable seat, tow package, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, cruise control, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photoshoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
