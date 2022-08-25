Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Sorento

156,308 KM

Details Description

$19,827

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,827

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

3.3L LX+ AWD | 290HP V6 | 7 PASSENGER | REAR CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sorento

3.3L LX+ AWD | 290HP V6 | 7 PASSENGER | REAR CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$19,827

+ taxes & licensing

156,308KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8992201
  • Stock #: 220966
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA57HG316822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220966
  • Mileage 156,308 KM

Vehicle Description

Boasting a premium 290HP 3.3L V6 engine and with seating for 7 this Sorento also features backup camera, heated seats, dual-zone climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels, full power group including power adjustable seat, tow package, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, cruise control, Sirius XM and more!  This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photoshoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2014 GMC Yukon XL SL...
 166,939 KM
$35,428 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 91,964 KM
$36,958 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 S ...
 134,567 KM
$17,424 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory