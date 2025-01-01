Menu
Account
Sign In
LOW KMS!! EX w/ Heated seats & steering, 17-inch alloys, Bluetooth, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2017 Kia Soul

129,399 KM

Details Description

$14,122

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Soul

EX | HTD SEATS/ STEERING | 17IN ALLOYS | BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle
12915614

2017 Kia Soul

EX | HTD SEATS/ STEERING | 17IN ALLOYS | BLUETOOTH

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 12915614
  2. 12915614
  3. 12915614
  4. 12915614
Contact Seller

$14,122

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,399KM
VIN KNDJP3A53H7471414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,399 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! EX w/ Heated seats & steering, 17-inch alloys, Bluetooth, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2019 Ford F-250 XLT 4X4 | CREW CAB |8FT BOX | TOW PKG |18IN ALLOYS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Ford F-250 XLT 4X4 | CREW CAB |8FT BOX | TOW PKG |18IN ALLOYS 144,416 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD SPORT 4X4 |HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | 360 CAM|NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD SPORT 4X4 |HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | 360 CAM|NAV 108,327 KM $51,273 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Trax LT | REMOTE START | REAR CAM | BLUETOOTH | A/C for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Chevrolet Trax LT | REMOTE START | REAR CAM | BLUETOOTH | A/C 180,868 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,122

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2017 Kia Soul