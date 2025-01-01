Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this bronze 2017 Kia Sportage AWD 4dr LX, available now at 613 Rides. This Sportage is the perfect blend of practicality and style, offering a comfortable black interior and the capability to handle various driving conditions with its all-wheel-drive system. Its powered by a fuel-efficient 2.4L I4 engine and has an automatic transmission, making every journey smooth and enjoyable. With 168,424km on the odometer, this Sportage is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This Kia Sportage is designed to be your everyday companion, whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the open road. Its SUV/Crossover body style offers ample cargo space and passenger comfort, while the bronze exterior gives it a sophisticated look. Its a great choice for anyone looking for a well-rounded vehicle that doesnt compromise on features or performance. Visit 613 Rides today to experience this Sportage for yourself!</p><p>Here are five standout features:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Confidently tackle various road conditions with the added traction and stability of all-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> The 2.4L I4 engine balances power and fuel economy for cost-effective driving.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy a comfortable ride with plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Stylish Exterior:</strong> The bronze exterior colour offers a sleek and modern look.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience smooth and effortless gear changes for a relaxed driving experience.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Kia Sportage

168,424 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Sportage

AWD 4DR LX

Watch This Vehicle
12573998

2017 Kia Sportage

AWD 4DR LX

Location

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

  1. 1748445011411
  2. 1748445011882
  3. 1748445012318
  4. 1748445012750
  5. 1748445013153
  6. 1748445013582
  7. 1748445014019
  8. 1748445014461
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,424KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPMCAC1H7248287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,424 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this bronze 2017 Kia Sportage AWD 4dr LX, available now at 613 Rides. This Sportage is the perfect blend of practicality and style, offering a comfortable black interior and the capability to handle various driving conditions with its all-wheel-drive system. It's powered by a fuel-efficient 2.4L I4 engine and has an automatic transmission, making every journey smooth and enjoyable. With 168,424km on the odometer, this Sportage is ready for many more adventures.

This Kia Sportage is designed to be your everyday companion, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road. Its SUV/Crossover body style offers ample cargo space and passenger comfort, while the bronze exterior gives it a sophisticated look. It's a great choice for anyone looking for a well-rounded vehicle that doesn't compromise on features or performance. Visit 613 Rides today to experience this Sportage for yourself!

Here are five standout features:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Confidently tackle various road conditions with the added traction and stability of all-wheel drive.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: The 2.4L I4 engine balances power and fuel economy for cost-effective driving.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride with plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
  • Stylish Exterior: The bronze exterior colour offers a sleek and modern look.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless gear changes for a relaxed driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 613 Rides

Used 2018 Kia Forte S for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Kia Forte S 58,294 MI $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 1988 Ford Mustang 2dr Convertible GT for sale in Ottawa, ON
1988 Ford Mustang 2dr Convertible GT 126,511 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru WRX 4dr Sdn Man for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Subaru WRX 4dr Sdn Man 111,017 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email 613 Rides

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
613 Rides

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

Call Dealer

161351XXXX

(click to show)

1613514054

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

613 Rides

+16135140544

2017 Kia Sportage