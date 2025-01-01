$18,594+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage
Awd 4dr Ex
Location
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3
613-706-9812
$18,594
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,376KM
VIN KNDPNCAC2H7082245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H3059
- Mileage 71,376 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Trim
Leather upholstery
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Departure angle: 25 deg
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Approach angle: 28 deg
Fuel economy city: 11.3L/100 km
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel tank capacity: 62.0L
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
GVWR: 2,150kg (4,740lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy highway: 9.5L/100 km
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Ground clearance (min): 172mm (6.8)
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Exterior body width: 1,855mm (73.0)
Drive type: all-wheel
Fuel economy combined: 10.5L/100 km
Horsepower: 181hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 181hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Curb weight: 1,696kg (3,739lbs)
Exterior length: 4,480mm (176.4)
Exterior height: 1,645mm (64.8)
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Front legroom: 1,053mm (41.5)
Rear legroom: 970mm (38.2)
Front headroom: 997mm (39.3)
Rear headroom: 993mm (39.1)
Front hiproom: 1,380mm (54.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,300mm (51.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1)
Passenger volume: 2,792L (98.6 cu.ft.)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front tires: 225/55HR18.0
Rear tires: 225/55HR18.0
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Engine litres: 2.4L
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 868 L (31 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,703 L (60 cu.ft.)
