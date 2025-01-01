Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Lamborghini Huracan

35,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Lamborghini Huracan

LP 580-2 Spyder

Watch This Vehicle
12770711

2017 Lamborghini Huracan

LP 580-2 Spyder

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

  1. 12770711
  2. 12770711
  3. 12770711
  4. 12770711
  5. 12770711
  6. 12770711
  7. 12770711
  8. 12770711
  9. 12770711
  10. 12770711
  11. 12770711
  12. 12770711
  13. 12770711
  14. 12770711
  15. 12770711
  16. 12770711
  17. 12770711
  18. 12770711
  19. 12770711
  20. 12770711
  21. 12770711
  22. 12770711
  23. 12770711
  24. 12770711
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,000KM
VIN ZHWCR2ZF4HLA06880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Alcantara
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # L4-010
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoAgents

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus 107,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Elantra LIMITED HYBRID for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Hyundai Elantra LIMITED HYBRID 77,986 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range Accident Free BC Local for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range Accident Free BC Local 103,918 KM $34,900 + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents

AutoAgents

ON

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2017 Lamborghini Huracan