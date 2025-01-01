$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lamborghini Huracan
LP 580-2 Spyder
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
Used
35,000KM
VIN ZHWCR2ZF4HLA06880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black Alcantara
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # L4-010
- Mileage 35,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
