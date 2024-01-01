Menu
CERTIFIED
Compare at $25703 - Myers Cadillac is just $24954!

JUST IN- 2017 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT HSE LUXURY- BRIGHT ORANGE ON BLACK LEATHER, GLOSS BLACK ALLOYS, 2.0 TURBO 4CYL 240 HP, SUNROOF, NAV, REAR CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LIFTGATE, AWD, CERTIFIED, LOW KM, CLEAN CARFAX

All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2017 Land Rover Discovery

67,943 KM

$24,954

+ tax & licensing
2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE Luxury SPORT, HSE LUXURY, LEATHER, SUNROOF, LOW KM!

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE Luxury SPORT, HSE LUXURY, LEATHER, SUNROOF, LOW KM!

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$24,954

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,943KM
VIN SALCT2BG2HH700778

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,943 KM

CERTIFIED
Compare at $25703 - Myers Cadillac is just $24954!

JUST IN- 2017 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT HSE LUXURY- BRIGHT ORANGE ON BLACK LEATHER, GLOSS BLACK ALLOYS, 2.0 TURBO 4CYL 240 HP, SUNROOF, NAV, REAR CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LIFTGATE, AWD, CERTIFIED, LOW KM, CLEAN CARFAX

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof

Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Premium Sound Package

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277

$24,954

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2017 Land Rover Discovery