2017 Lexus CT 200h
200H F SPORT 2 | HYBRID | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250159
- Mileage 148,218 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE CT 200H HYBRID W/ F SPORT 2 PACKAGE!! Leather, sunroof, heated seats, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, navigation, power seats w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500