2017 Lexus CT 200h

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
LOW KMS & Super Rare HYBRID F-SPORT -2: Obsidian Black on Flare Red/Black leather interior, navigation, heated seats w/driver memory option, rear view camera, leather steering, premium 17 alloy wheels, sunroof, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/integrated garage door opener, dual climate control, push button start, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, rain-sensing wipers, sport/normal/eco mode/EV mode, traction control and advanced keyless entry. What a well appointed luxury vehicle !! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, F SPORT
