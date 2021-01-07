Menu
2017 Lexus CT 200h

49,909 KM

$26,426

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

F-SPORT 2 | RED LEATHER | NAVIGATION

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

49,909KM
Used
  • VIN: JTHKD5BHXH2289044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 49,909 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS & Super Rare HYBRID F-SPORT -2: Obsidian Black on Flare Red/Black leather interior, navigation, heated seats w/driver memory option, rear view camera, leather steering, premium 17 alloy wheels, sunroof, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/integrated garage door opener, dual climate control, push button start, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, rain-sensing wipers, sport/normal/eco mode/EV mode, traction control and advanced keyless entry. What a well appointed luxury vehicle !! F SPORT

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

