2017 Lexus IS 350

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Rain sensor wipers Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Windows Rear Defroster Panoramic Sunroof Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Navigation System Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.