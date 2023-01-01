Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lexus NX 200t

136,749 KM

Details Description Features

$29,350

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,350

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus NX 200t

2017 Lexus NX 200t

ALOOYS LEATHER ROOF DRIVER'S ASSIST HTD SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus NX 200t

ALOOYS LEATHER ROOF DRIVER'S ASSIST HTD SEATS

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 10156380
  2. 10156380
  3. 10156380
  4. 10156380
  5. 10156380
  6. 10156380
  7. 10156380
  8. 10156380
  9. 10156380
  10. 10156380
  11. 10156380
Contact Seller

$29,350

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
136,749KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10156380
  • Stock #: 099189
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ7H2099189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 099189
  • Mileage 136,749 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 1-OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS *** We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos.

Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 40 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

2021 Subaru XV Cross...
 17,604 KM
$32,800 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda Miata MX-...
 20,343 KM
$34,950 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord To...
 52,964 KM
$34,750 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory