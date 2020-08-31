Menu
2017 Lexus NX 300h

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Executive

Location

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

105,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5736132
  • Stock #: P-5631B
  • VIN: JTJBJRBZ3H2067260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Lexus NX 300h is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 105,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 194HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

First Aid Kit
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Integrated roof antenna
Air filtration
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Selective service internet access
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Regular Amplifier
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
56 L Fuel Tank
Black Wheel Well Trim
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Folding Cargo Cover
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Streaming Audio
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Memory Settings Include
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Axle Ratio: 3.542
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer
Passenger Seat
Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Engine: 2.5L 16V 4-Cylinder DOHC VVT-i -inc: electronic fuel injection, Lexus Hybrid Drive, Atkinson cycle, cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system and EV mode
GVWR: 2,420 kgs (5,335 lbs)
Tires: P225/60R18 Mud & Snow -inc: temporary spare tire
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver/passenger seats, driver power lumbar support and driver seat memory system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

