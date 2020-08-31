This 2017 Lexus NX 300h is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 105,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 194HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
First Aid Kit
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Integrated roof antenna
Air filtration
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent