2017 Lexus NX 300h

Safety First Aid Kit Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Garage door transmitter Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder digital signal processor Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Selective service internet access Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Regular Amplifier 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer 56 L Fuel Tank Black Wheel Well Trim 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Folding Cargo Cover Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Streaming Audio Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Memory Settings Include Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Axle Ratio: 3.542 Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer Passenger Seat Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Engine: 2.5L 16V 4-Cylinder DOHC VVT-i -inc: electronic fuel injection, Lexus Hybrid Drive, Atkinson cycle, cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system and EV mode GVWR: 2,420 kgs (5,335 lbs) Tires: P225/60R18 Mud & Snow -inc: temporary spare tire Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver/passenger seats, driver power lumbar support and driver seat memory system

